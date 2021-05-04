Shadows Fall Have Tentatively Scheduled a Reunion Show in Boston

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 4th, 2021 - 7:56 PM

Originally formed 25 years ago, Massachusetts metalcore band Shadows Fall has announced a possible reunion show after seven years of being broken up. Though the band has no plans to write new material, they have booked a tentative, yet-to-be-announced date later this year for the show at the Palladium in Worchester, Massachusetts, according to an interview with the “Who’s Your Band” podcast as transcribed by Blabber Mouth.

Shadows Fall’s drummer, Jason Bittner, explained that the band had initially planned to do a reunion show last year, but it was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In further explanation, he said:

“We’re not gonna say we’re still gonna be on hiatus, but we’re not gonna say we’re active either. We wanna just try to play a show. That’s the point of right now — can we play a show first, and then everything else that comes after that, like talk of writing a record or talk of writing an EP… We’ve already talked about this — we said, if anything, we would write an EP first. We wouldn’t write a full-length; we’d probably just four-song increments or something.”

After breaking up in 2014 following their final European tour, Shadows Fall played a few reunion shows along the East Coast, though they've been inactive since. At the time of their dispersion, the band members included lead guitarist Jon Donais, rhythm guitarist and vocalist Matt Bachand, vocalist Brian Fair and drummer Jason Bittner. Their most recent music release occurred in 2012 with their album Fire from the Sky.