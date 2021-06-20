Old Man Gloom Records Chainsaws, Drills and More To Use on New Album

Home News Kaido Strange June 20th, 2021 - 12:37 PM

Metal band Old Man Gloom teased what’s to expect on their upcoming new album. The band’s guitarist Aaron Turner posted images of foraging ‘sound’ from the nearby wilderness.

The images appear on his Instagram page and seem to show a range of sounds from chainsaws, to axes chopping wood, to drills, and many more. There’s also some images of the band in the studio recording with these tools and items found in the woods.

The band has been busy last year, appearing on Two Minutes to Late Night and releasing a handful of songs such as “Willing Vessel” and “Storms In Our Eyes.”