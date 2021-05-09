Grimes Appears as Princess Peach on SNL Hosted by Partner Elon Musk

Home News Kaido Strange May 9th, 2021 - 11:02 AM

Last night, Grimes appeared in a skit on Saturday Night Live along with her partner, Elon Musk, as reported by Pitchfork. Elon Musk was hosting the show with musical guest Miley Cyrus. The show began with a tribute to mothers for Mother’s Day as their cold open. Cyrus sang a song in dedication to all mothers, whilst cast members were finally reunited with their mothers.

Elon Musk began with his monologue, he joked about his autism, his work in creating electric cars and space rockets, he even poked fun at his own eccentric tweets. He also made a joke as to how to pronounce his and Grimes’ child’s name. Musk’s mother also made an appearance.

The sketch in question is a trial case where Wario (“the evil Mario” played by Musk) had “killed” Mario in the Mario Kart franchise. Wario’s defence lawyer (Mikey Day) accuses Princess Peach (Grimes) of cheating on Mario with Luigi (Kyle Mooney), Luigi then gets mad at Wario for these allegations that he threatens to throw a red Koopa shell at Wario. The sketch ends with New York governor Andrew Coumo (Pete Davidson) begins talking about harmful ‘American-Italian’ stereotypes. However, Chris Redd was not in the sketch.

The show featured a few more sketches with Musk which catered to Musk’s ‘super genius’ personality. In one sketch, it was the wild west and Musk kept coming up with ‘genius’ ideas to ambush their enemies. Another sketch was ‘Gen Z hospital’ where Musk played a doctor, another where he played an Icelandic producer who really wanted to date the star of the show – who turns out to be his cousin (yes, this is a problem in Iceland) and a small cameo in a Pennsylvanian murder drama for ‘Murder Durdur’.

Recently, Grimes signed with Columbia Records.