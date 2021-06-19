Fear Factory Fights for Their Future in New Dystopian Music Video for “Recode”

Home News Roy Lott June 19th, 2021 - 5:53 AM

Fear Factory has released their latest music video for their song “Recode.” directed by Riivata Visual, the video takes place in a future dystopian-like world and is much like a sci-fi movie. It sees viewers look into a woman’s mind of her past who is now a robot .Check out the adventure below.

‘Recode is featured on the band’s latest LP Aggression Continuum will be the group’s tenth studio album, and their final record with Burton C. Bell on vocals. It contins nine additional tracks including the prviously released songs “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine” and “Disruptor,” which was their first release of new music in years. Cazares discussed about choosing a new singer soon after the former quit the band last year. “We’re at the point where I’m gonna decide on a singer any day now,” he began. “There’s multiple people that are really good — really good. Even some females that are really good. And making a decision is gonna be definitely tough. ‘Will the fans accept them? Will the fans not accept them?’ — that kind of thing. I worry about all those kinds of things, but at the same time, I’ve gotta be how I was in the beginning and not fear — not fear change. I necessarily don’t fear change, but I do take it into consideration how fans are gonna take it. I mean, I can’t base everything I do on what a fan might think, because then I’ll never get anything done. But it is definitely a big decision. And whoever I choose, I want them there to be for the long run, because I plan on making a few more records before I’m retired or gone or whatever. It’s definitely a big decision. And it’s some big shoes to fill.”