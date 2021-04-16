Fear Factory Share Dystopian Video for New Song “Disruptor”

Home News Krista Marple April 16th, 2021 - 8:59 PM

Metal group Fear Factory has shared their newest track “Disruptor,” which is their first in five years, alongside the announcement of the release of their 10th studio album Aggression Continuum. The forthcoming release is due for a June 18 release under Nuclear Blast Records. Aggression Continuum’s release date happens to fall right around the band’s 30th anniversary.

“This record is one of my proudest achievements and I’m really excited for it to finally be released. There were a lot of personal struggles, sacrifices, and legal issues involved with this record which almost didn’t see the right of day, but through passion determination, lots of hard work and not giving up the fight, it’s finally ready for the world to hear. I felt that I needed to prove myself once again as I always try and make each record better than the last. Listen, and understand! This album is pissed! It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear and it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are hooked. You must fight to survive in the Aggression Continuum,” said Dino Cazares, co-founder of the band.

“Disruptor” is a fast-paced, vigorously loud metal track with a large emphasis on guitar, drums and aggressive vocals. Former vocalist for the band, Burton C. Bell, is even featured on the new song. The music video that was released alongside the track is full of gore, guns and chaos.

The underlying message of the song is what really draws in the attention of the listener. “I refuse to pledge allegiance/ A ceremony of deception/ Psycho sickness propaganda/ The predator to the prey/ I refuse/ I refuse/ I refuse society/ I refuse loyalty.” The focus of “Disruptor” is to take advantage of and acknowledge the freedom and rights that are given to citizens.

Fear Factory had spent years fighting legal issues that were stopping them from being able to release their upcoming album. More specifically, Bell, Raymond Herrera and Christian Wolbers were forced to enter a settlement agreement in regards to the licensing rights for Fear Factory’s trademark. The original members were also allegedly having disagreements on who held control of the Fear Factory name.