Members Of Protomartyr, Preoccupations Form New Band Bloodslide With Nancy Sinatra’s Daughter, Share Debut Single “Pica”

Home News Sara Thompson March 19th, 2021 - 11:18 PM

Bloodslide has release a new song “Pica,” which is the first of four multimedia pieces that the band will be releasing as part of their self-titled album, which is set for a July release. The group is formed with drummer Mike Wallace of Preoccupations, guitarist Greg Ahee of Protomartyr and singer/bassist AJ Lambert, granddaughter of Frank Sinatra who is developing her own adventurous place in the music world.

The video begins with a dramatic array of instrumentation, creating a distinct sound that blends electronic and rock influences. Singer/bassist AJ Lambert’s subtle vocals appear throughout the brooding song, with the repetitive and ethereal lyrics, beginning with the lyrics, “Mama, mama. Ice cracks your teeth, metal drip, mama. Mama, mama. Chalk on the tips of your lips, mama.”

The innovative video flashes between shots of an animated humanoid figure made of a shiny black material and other similar human aspects such as a skull followed by a ribcage, all made of a shiny black material—all being scanned by red lasers. Amidst these are shots of quickly transforming landscapes, which almost appear as paintings mixed with reality that morph into a variety of scenes.

The two different contents of the dark animated realm and shifting environments become increasingly combined through overlays and faster-paced transitions throughout the length of the video, which culminates in jolting shots of an ominous form of multiple bones combined in an unnatural appearance, and then the glowing red orb to end the piece.

This is not the beginning of Protomartyr and Preoccupations’ work together, and the groups collaborated in 2018 on a split 7” and a cover of Preoccupations’ “Forbidden.” The pair also co-headlined a tour in Fall of 2018 for the Preoccupations’ album New Material.