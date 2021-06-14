Japanese Breakfast Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin June 14th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

Indie pop artist Japanese Breakfast (also known as Michelle Zauner) announced her summer 2021 tour dates for her latest record, Jubilee. The singer also shared news that she composed and produced the soundtrack for the upcoming game Sable, to be released in September 2021.

The tour begins July 21, 2021 in Silver Springs, M.D., and will take the singer around the continental US, Canada and parts of the UK, including notable cities and venues such as Atlanta’s The Masquerade, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Boston’s Royale, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Minneapolis’ First Ave, Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre, San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom, Los Angeles’ The Regent, Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Steel, Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, Santa Cruz’s The Catalyst and Bristol, UK’s SXW before concluding in London, on March 3, 2022 at Kentish Town Forum. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Japanese Breakfast will play the Treefort Festival while on her tour. She’ll also open for the band Bright Eyes on July 28, 2021 at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT.

In an interview with Consequence, Zauner discussed playing video games with her husband, stating, “I’ve been really into this video game that we’ve been playing together called Dawn of Man, which is basically like SimCity for cavemen. And so what I’ve been doing in my downtime is making my caveman people build huts and bows and arrows and stuff.”

Recently, Zauner sang “Be Sweet” for the Sims 4: Cottage Living. “Be Sweet” is a track off of Japanese Breakfast’s latest album, Jubilee. Jubilee was mxdwn’s High Fidelity album, reviewed by mxdwn author Camryn Teder. Teder writes, “The music of this LP demands attention and feels simultaneously riveting, balanced and personal… But Zauner wanted to try something different with this new LP, and the result is a vast ocean of sound. “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy,” Zauner said of the new record in a press release. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic, and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one.” And pull out the stops she did. Indie Mixtape said of Jubilee, “Not only is it Zauner’s most accomplished album to date, it might very well be the best indie record of the year.” These songs are an extension of the talent she has already embodied, with songs consistently layered and created with motion and emotion… In Jubilee, her sound isn’t quite as melancholy as what she’s produced in the past.”

Zauner also recently released an autobiography called Crying in H-Mart, which explores Zauner’s grief after losing her mother in 2014. Crying in H-Mart is a New York Times Bestseller, and it was announced it’ll be adapted into a movie by MGM.

Japanese Breakfast Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

7/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore ^

7/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

7/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

7/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

7/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

7/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

7/29 – Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

7/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^ – SOLD OUT

7/31 – Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival

8/2 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

8/3 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

8/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT

8/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT

8/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT

8/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

8/28 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage – SOLD OUT

9/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * – SOLD OUT

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * – SOLD OUT

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight + – SOLD OUT

9/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune * – SOLD OUT

9/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune * – SOLD OUT

9/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

9/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * – SOLD OUT

10/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * – SOLD OUT

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * – SOLD OUT

10/4 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 – Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * – SOLD OUT

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * – SOLD OUT

10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/3 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza)

11/4 – Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

11/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

11/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

11/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

3/25 – Bristol @ SXW

3/26 – Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 – Glasgow @ St. Luke’s

3/28 – Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 – London @ Kentish Town Forum

^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

+ w/ Portugal. The Man

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer