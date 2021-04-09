Tejon Street Corner Thieves Share Barn Burnin’ Cover of Bluegrass Classic “Greasy Coat”

Home News Krista Marple April 9th, 2021 - 9:14 PM

Colorado Springs-based outlaw blues band Tejon Street Corner Thieves just released their rendition of the track “Greasy Coat.” The cover is set to be featured on their forthcoming album Stolen Goods, which will be released on May 7 via Liars Club/Regime Music Group.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves’ version of “Greasy Coat” is an energetic, classic bluegrass song with a fast-paced banjo-based background. Connor O’Neal, frontman of the band, describes his band’s version of “Greasy Coat” by stating, “We call this one a barn burner.” The song was originally performed by Chance McCoy and The Appalachian String Band.

“There’s been a lot of skepticism about this song’s original meaning but we’ve actually combined songs here; ‘Greasy Coat’ and ‘Cluck Old Hen.’ We live for live shows and they tend to get rowdy, so we approached this one with the same kind of fast energy we have during our live show,” said O’Neal in a press release.

Stolen Goods is said to consist of 10 tracks that are full of classic folk and bluegrass covers. Tejon Street Corner Thieves specifically chose to cover songs created by artists that greatly influenced the base roots for modern folk. Stolen Goods was originally announced back in early February of this year alongside the debut of their rendition of “Deal Rag,” which was premiered on mxdwn.

With the announcement of the album, Tejon Street Corner Thieves debuted their new drinking board game titled “Larry,” which allows you to play as a member of the band and experience what it is like to really be on the road touring. The game is available for purchase as a part of a Stolen Goods bundle on the band’s official online store.

In October of last year, Tejon Street Corner Theives released their EP Monarch Sessions after just announcing just a month prior. Their acoustic track “Demons” along with their song “Never Meant To Be” were both premiered on mxdwn. Both tracks were featured on the Monarch Sessions EP.