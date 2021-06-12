Tejon Street Corner Thieves Share Cover of Bluegrass Classic “Keep It Clean”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 12th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

Outlaw alt-folk band Tejon Street Corner Thieves has released another track from their album Stolen Goods. The song is a cover of “Keep it Clean,” the bluegrass classic originally by Charley Jordan.

The album, originally recorded in Colorado Springs, CO with Royal Recordings, is a 10-track collection made up of classic folk, bluegrass and Americana covers that are reworked to include the group’s unique sound as well as modern folk elements. Stolen Goods was released last month and is available online here in both CD and a limited-edition vinyl that folds out into a game board for “Larry,” the band’s exclusive new drinking game that allows fans to play as their favorite band member while navigated the band’s life “on the road.”

The cover is upbeat with a lively swing that’s reminiscent of the original version. The banjo is heavily emphasized, with the singers’ easy-going vocals interspersing with the kazoo. The accompanying music video features the band performing the song live in an outdoor venue, all the musicians visually enjoying the tune.

About the song, band member Connor O’Neal said, “The song ‘Keep It Clean’ has been a constant in our set since we got our start as a street band. The way the lyrics weave in an out of each other had always kept our attention. It’s just a fun one to sing! When we play live we usually throw in a few kazoo fills but on the studio track we brought in Lightnin’ Luke on fiddle. It’s been amazing breathing new life into this classic tune!”

The album also features covers of songs such as Walter Taylor’s “Deal Rag” and Chance McCoy and the Appalachian String Band’s “Greasy Coat.” Last year, Tejon Street Corner Thieves released the acoustic EP Monarch Sessions, featuring tracks such as “Demons,” “Never Meant to Be” and “Lay Low.”