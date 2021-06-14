AFI Share Live Studio Video for New Song “On Your Back”

Home News Noah Celaya June 14th, 2021 - 11:00 PM

According to theprp.com, AFI has premiered their brand new music video for their track “On Your Back.” That song appears on their eleventh studio album Bodies, which was released this past Friday.

The song is a high-tempo rock fest that keeps running. It features drums, bass, guitar, and wicked vocals. Check out the video below:

The band also performed their new song in an in-studio session that aired on BBC Radio 1‘s ‘Rock Show With Daniel P Carter‘ over the weekend. You can listen back to that here.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva