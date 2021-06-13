Your Old Droog Shares Previously Unreleased Collaborative Single With MF DOOM

Home News Aaron Grech June 13th, 2021 - 9:32 PM

Your Old Droog has released “Dropout Boogie,” a previously unreleased collaboration with MF DOOM, whose passing was tragically announced last December by family members. The two had previously collaborated on Your Old Droogss’ “BDE” and “RST,” which were both released in 2019 and featured Mach-Hommy.

This latest track was produced by Eden and features an infectious array of dynamic drum and guitar samples, and a jaw-dropping beat change that appears at the beginning of MF DOOM’s verse midway through the track. MF DOOM’s signature word play and flow sail perfectly alongside a hoppy jazz-infused hip hop beat, similar to the styles of Madlib and L’Orange,

Since the passing of MF DOOM, there have been multiple unearthed projects seeing releases, such as an alternate music video version of “Dead Bent,” which was released as an NFT to help raise money for charity, and Superwhat? a collaborative record featuring Czarface. NFT collectors have auctioned off virtual masks of the late artist to help support his estate.

MF DOOM’s departure became a shock for many, as it was revealed nearly two months after its occurrence. The symbolic essence of his impact on hip hop can be heard in his eclectic, multi-syllabic rhyme scheme, which shine on tracks like “That’s That” and “Figaro.” Upon his passing he received praise and acknowledgement from the most established hip hop icons such as Q-Tip and DJ Premier, to a extensive roster of diverse and eccentric artists like Tyler, The Creator, Playboi Carti, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown.

“RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!!,” Q-Tip tweeted, “crushing news…”