Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Announce Upcoming 2022 Tour Dates

Clap You Hands Say Yeah has been off to a busy year with the release of their latest studio album New Fragility, which debuted back in February. As the artist’s first new record since 2017’s The Tourist, the record was released with much anticipation, featuring four new singles: “Where They Perform Miracles,” “CYHSY, 2005” “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks.”

Alec Ounsworth’s project is now set to hit the road next year, with New York City, Cambridge, Montreal, Toronto, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Washington DC and Philadelphia all tapped as locations for his 2022 tour. The tour will kick off in March and lead into the summer, which will end with a show at The Wise in Vancouver, Canada.

Originally formed in Philadelphia back in 2004, Ounsworth has remained the only consistent member of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and serves as the group’s frontman. New Fragility is an introspective look into Ounsworth’s psyche, as he offers an authentic look back at his music career with “CHYSY, 2005,” while songs such as “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks,” feature more political lyrics. Although the project is familiar territory for fans, its lyrical content pushes the group into a new direction.

“Clap Your Hands Say Yeah crafts little nostalgic ballads in New Fragility. These 10 tracks are each handmade and feel built around a memory, making the album feel more like a diary than a piece of musical art.,” mxdwn reviewer Camryn Teder explained. “The album’s raw vulnerability gives each bar a sense of familiarity and understanding that transcends some of this group’s past work over the last 16 years.”

Tour Dates 2021

3/16/2022 Tellus360 Lancaster, PA

3/18/2022 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

3/19/2022 Sonia Live Music Venue Cambridge, MA

3/20/2022 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

3/22/2022 Bar Le Ritz PDB Montreal, Canada

3/23/2022 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Canada

3/25/2022 Turf Club St Paul, MN

3/26/2022 The Back Room @ Colectivo Milwaukee, WI

3/27/2022 Space Evanston, IL

3/28/2022 Blind Pig Ann Arbor, MI

3/29/2022 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

3/30/2022 City Winery Washington DC Washington, DC

4/1/2022 Johnny Brenda’s Philadelphia, PA

4/2/2022 Johnny Brenda’s Philadelphia, PA

4/19/2022 La Cooperative de Mai Clermont-ferrand, France

4/20/2022 Sala Apolo Barcelona, Spain

4/22/2022 Independance Live – sala de conciertos Madrid, Spain

4/24/2022 Paloma Nimes, France

4/26/2022 Case à Chocs Neuchatel, Switzerland

4/27/2022 Bogen F Zurich, Switzerland

4/28/2022 Biko Club Milano, Italy

4/29/2022 Covo Club Bologna, Italy

4/30/2022 Milla Munich, Germany

5/1/2022 Beatpol Dresden, Germany

5/3/2022 Frannz Club Berlin, Germany

5/4/2022 Hotel Cecil København K, Denmark

5/5/2022 Molotow Hamburg, Germany

5/6/2022 Bumann & SOHN Köln, Germany

5/7/2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

5/8/2022 Les Nuits Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium

5/9/2022 La Maroquinerie Paris, France

5/31/2022 Boileroom Guildford, United Kingdom

6/1/2022 Cluny Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

6/2/2022 Centre for Contemporary Arts Glasgow, United Kingdom

6/3/2022 District Liverpool, United Kingdom

6/4/2022 Yes Manchester, United Kingdom

6/5/2022 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

6/7/2022 The Portland Arms Cambridge, United Kingdom

6/8/2022 Thekla Bristol, United Kingdom

6/9/2022 Scala London, United Kingdom

6/10/2022 Roisin Dubh Galway, Ireland

6/11/2022 Whelan’s Dublin, Ireland

6/12/2022 Belfast Empire Music Hall Belfast, United Kingdom

6/14/2022 Slaktkyrkan Johanneshov, Sweden

6/15/2022 Mejeriet Lund, Sweden

7/15/2022 Soda Bar San Diego, CA

7/16/2022 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA

7/17/2022 Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown, CA

7/19/2022 The Independent San Francisco, CA

7/20/2022 Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub Sacramento, CA

7/22/2022 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

7/23/2022 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

7/24/2022 The Wise Vancouver, Canada