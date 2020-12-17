Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Share Intimate New Single “Where They Perform Miracles”

Home News Ariel King December 17th, 2020 - 8:23 AM

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have released a new acoustic single, “Where They Perform Miracles.” The song will appear on the band’s upcoming album, New Fragility, which is set to be released on February 12, 2021. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s Alec Ounsworth, will also be performing a live stream solo performance via Bandcamp Live on January 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. EST.

“Where They Perform Miracles” incorporates acoustic tunes and a soft harmonica, the song carrying over Ounsworth’s emotional tones. His vocals dance across the track, the song taking on an emotional sound while Ounsworth tries to fix a broken relationship. “Take my hand again/I want to be the one who got to know you when you gave it all away, you had nothing left,” the lyrics sing. The heartfelt single focuses on the desperation in trying to heal a relationship, not yet wanting to let go of the one loved most.

“Most of these rituals are meant to wake you up physically and emotionally,” Ounsworth said in a press statement. “A lot of it seems over the top, but people need that to burn something into their minds.”

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah announced New Fragility in October. Along with the album announcement, they released two singles “Hesitating Nation” and “Thousand Oaks.” The new record will confront topics such as depression, divorce, getting older and facing the past. New Fragility features production by both Ounsworth and Will Johnson.

The upcoming album follows Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s 2017 LP, The Tourist. The band released their self-titled debut in 2005. They rose to popularity with the single “The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth,” which had appeared on their first album. In 2009, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah went on hiatus, returning in 2011. Ounsworth remains as the band’s only original member following the departure of Robbie Guertin, Lee and Tyler Sargent and Sean Greenhalgh.