Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Finds Himself Wishing To Return Home While On Tour In New Single “CYHSY, 2005”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 30th, 2021 - 4:42 PM

On the verge of a new full length album release, indie rockers Clap Your Hands Say Yeah shared new single “CYHSY, 2005.” The anticipation remains high for New Fragility which will release February 12. The road leading up to the new project’s debut was paved by the release of double A-side “Hesitating Nation” / “Thousand Oaks” last year, as well as the strikingly intimate “Where They Perform Miracles” shortly thereafter.

“CYHSY, 2005” aims to explore the concept of home specifically as a state of mind one holds dear. It is a sensational foot tapping groove with a contagious bass riff refrain. There are lush string sections that dramatically whisk about in the chorus section, appearing and then moving on, bringing a sense of romantic nostalgia to the expressive vocal performance. Lyrics include lines, “Cheap Italian wine/Cheaper life of petty crime”, All I really wanted to do was stay home”.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s Alec Ounsworth elaborated on the song’s thematic deconstruction in a press release, saying, “Part of being away so often is leaving people behind, and never feeling you’re able to establish conventionally meaningful relationships. You can be searching for stability – being in one place – and discover that that’s an illusion.”

New Fragility, releasing February 12, is an album in short about now. As the press release conveys, “What are we to make of the world? In many ways, the title New Fragility perfectly sums up our collective state of unease and anxiety, but it’s particularly apt for singer-songwriter Alec Ounsworth / Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, and the trauma he’s spent the best part of three years processing. New Fragility finds Ounsworth asking the questions that haunt us all. Depression, divorce, getting older, and confronting the past are all raked over, as are the early years of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and the pernicious influence of fame.” Check out the track list for the upcoming album below.

New Fragility Track List: