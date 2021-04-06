Zeds Dead Announces Fall 2021 Deadbeats: The Revival Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King April 6th, 2021 - 6:13 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Zeds Dead. Taken on December 30th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Zeds Dead will be returning with their Deadbeats record label for a Deadbeats: The Revival tour. The electronic music duo made up of Dylan “DC” Mamid and Zachary “Hooks” Rapp-Rovan, said alongside the tour announcement that they opted not to perform drive-in shows so that Deadbeats could continue its immersive experience when performing live.

With vaccine rollouts allowing the world to open up once again, Deadbeats hopes to resume their live shows in September, without a need for social distancing measures. Opening acts for the Deadbeats tour have yet to be announced, however, fans can expect to see familiar faces from the Deadbeats roster. The tour will kick off in New York on September 3, wrapping up in Washington, DC on January 8, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeds Dead (@zedsdead)

“Can’t even put into words how excited we are to be announcing our FIRST shows in over a year…. for the first time in WAY too long, we will be able to produce Deadbeats events the way you remember them – at full capacity venues with insane production, bringing along all the Deadbeats artists along for the ride,” Zeds Dead said in a statement on Instagram. “If the last year has taught us anything it is to not take the little things for granted. We made a decision not to do drive ins or reduced capacity socially distanced shows that could compromise the quality of the experience you have all come to expect from us and the label, and to prioritize the safety and well-being of our fans, and to wait…and now that hte wait is over we can say IT’S GOING TO FEEL SO GOOD TO BE BACK… This is Deadbeats: The Revival! Tickets on sale Friday. No RSVP, no wait list, no presale, no BS. See you on the dancefloor.”

Zeds Dead recently announced a Deadbeats subsidiary, titled Altered States. The new Altered States label will feature more down-tempo tracks from the bass-filled releases often found on Deadbeats. Inspired by their Catching Z’s mixtapes that have seen releases over the past several years, as well as their “Catching Z’s” segment on their Deadbeats Radio Show, the first release from Altered States had been an all-original mixtape titled Catching Z’s. The mixtape also marked Zeds Dead’s first non-collaborative release since their 2016 debut album, Northern Lights.

Zeds Dead has not officially announced whether they will be returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July for their annual Deadrocks event, however, Red Rocks Amphitheatre has announced they will be reopening this spring, with Zeds Dead’s annual dates of July 2 and 3 marked on the calendar.

Deadbeats will also be hosting a stage takeover at Electric Zoo on September 3, with expected Deadbeats acts including Blunts & Blondes, Lick, Peekaboo, Sippy, Subtronics and more.

Throughout the pandemic, Zeds Dead has been hosting a livestream series titled Deadbeats House Party, where fans can view sets from Deadbeats artists, listen to Deadbeats Radio as it plays live on Thursdays, join Hooks for occasional painting and viewing DC and Hook’s baking show, Zeds Bread.

Deadbeats: The Revival tour dates

09/03/21 – New York, NY

09/04/21 – Fort Worth, TX

09/10/21 – Minneapolis, MN

09/11/21 – La Cygne, KS

09/18/21 – Kapolei, HI

10/02/21 – Los Angeles, CA

10/09/21 – Seattle, WA

11/26/21 – Detroit, MI

11/27/21 – Salt Lake City, UT

12/04/21 – San Jose, CA

01/08/22 – Washington, DC

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi