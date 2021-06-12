The Fall Of Troy Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 12th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

American rock band The Fall of Troy has released the dates for their upcoming summer tour. The shows will be in tribute to the 16th anniversary of their 2005 album Doppelgänger, according to The PRP. The band will play the album in full at each location.

The tour will consist of performances at five locations. It will kick off at 1720 in Los Angeles, CA on July 11, and will wrap up at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX on July 18. The other cities the band will hit during the tour are Dallas and San Antonio, TX.

In a post five days ago on the band’s official Instagram page, they wrote:

“Just the facts: we missed you all and we’re doing some shows where we play Doppelgänger in it’s entirety. We haven’t played Texas in 5 years and we are so excited to be coming back. VIP tickets (which include a poster, wall flag, entrance to watch sound check/Q&A, and meet and greet) are on sale now: http://bit.ly/TFOTVIP . Regular tickets will be on sale Friday, check back for links then. Let’s get together like the old days but with an undercurrent of fear that we turn into sweat.”

Additional ticket options were released yesterday, June 11, and can also be found here.

Last year, the band released the album Mukilteo with That Feeling of Time label, featuring singles such as “We Are The Future.” This upcoming tour will be their first since the fall of 2019.

The Fall of Troy “15+1 years of Doppelgänger” Summer 2021 tour dates:

7/11 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

7/16 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

7/17 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

7/18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall