The Fall Of Troy Release New Video For Energetic Track “We Are the Future”

Home News Alex Limbert July 26th, 2020 - 2:33 AM

Washington-based Mathcore and Post-hardcore band The Fall of Troy released a new video for the song titled “We Are the Future” from their upcoming album Mukilteo, due to be released on Aug. 8. The band made the announcement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. While the past two albums were self-released on The Fall of Troy label, the recent single appears to be released on That Feeling of Time label. Though the new label shares the TFOT abbreviation, we could not confirm if the upcoming album will also be self-released.

As expected, the teaser released a few weeks ago did contain audio from the song “We Are the Future.”

The intro begins with a thin, bright and distorted guitar riff accompanied by drums and bass playing a supportive role. The mix leaves adequate space for the drums and bass to fill up the lower registers, however the guitar’s amplitude appears to be higher than that of the drums and bass giving the song a very guitar-forward flavor. The guitar riff is catchy and proficient. Thomas Erak’s guitar playing definitely delivers.

The verse includes powerful hard-hitting bass and guitar rhythms playing in unison accompanied by a tight and sharp beat. The guitar and vocals seem to fight for the middle register, but as it did in the intro, the guitar dominates the verse. Having said that, thanks to some higher register screams, an aggressive delivery, a mid-level punch and a touch of some rhythmic counterpoint, the vocals do manage to fight there way into the mix.

After the first verse, the guitar and bass no longer play in unison. The bass and drums are synced well, but the decoupled guitar plays an assortment of styles including atmospheric riffs, pulsating chord strikes, tremolo picking and measured leads. During these sections, the guitar dominance diminishes slightly and the vocals come forward in the mix.

The chorus vocals and guitar riff are catchy and the lyrics state “We won’t be the same / No one left to blame / Do you feel ashamed? / Will we fabricate / All the games we played / Can we play it safe? / Won’t you say my name / Don’t pontificate.”

The song ends with all instruments going full force accompanied by Erak screaming “We’re calling out / We’re calling out / We’re calling out / We are the future.”

Regarding the entire song, the mix could use some fine-tuning, but overall this is a powerful song with a high amount of energy. The final scream “We are the future” makes the song unique and unforgettable.

The video consists of the same lighthouse, graphic arts and colors that were present in the teaser and promotional materials for the upcoming album. In addition, there were sketched animations of the band members and various people that switch back and forth between animations to actual footage. Like the teaser, the video shows the words “We Are the Future” with an added clip of the name of the upcoming album, Mukiltearth.