Tejon Street Coroner Thieves Announce New Acoustic Album Monarch Sessions for October 2020 Release Alongside New Chilling Track “Demons”

Outlaw alternative folk outfit Tejon Street Corner Thieves will be releasing a new acoustic EP Monarch Sessions, out on October 16 through Liars Club, a label founded by Amigo the Devil and Regime Music Group. The group have released an acoustic version of “Demons,” the title from their latest studio album, which will serve as the first single for this upcoming EP. Physical editions of the upcoming project can be pre-ordered here.

This version of “Demons” is completely skeletal, with a jittery acoustic guitar, banjo and drum box serving as the only instrumental for the throwback folk song. The track’s lyrics and quick chords create a sense of adventure, backed by elements of jingly percussion and bluesy vocals.

The Tejon Street Corner Thieves are based out of the Colorado Rockies and gained prominence through their multiple bus tours and hilarious music videos for “Demons” and “Never Meant To Be.” While the group are temporarily taking a break from their renowned live performances due to the pandemic, the group is hammering away at new music. Some of these upcoming songs are set to branch out and cover more political themes, which the band had not touched on before.

“We did a session video for a song Shawn wrote a year or so ago called ‘Blue Lives Murder’ and ran a fundraiser for the Black Lives Matter movement,” the band’s singer and banjo player Conner O’Neal stated. “Before this, we never got too political. But Shawn wrote a killer protest song for our next record that were super proud of. I guess we’d kind of been holding back on ‘touchy’ subjects until this whole thing blew up. But now’s not the time for silence.”

Monarch Sessions Track Listing:

1. Never Meant to Be (Acoustic)

2. Lay Low (Acoustic)

3. Whiskey (Acoustic)

4. .44 (Acoustic)

5. No Good (Acoustic)

6. Demons (Acoustic)