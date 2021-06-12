Madlib Unveils Old-School Collaborative Track With Declaime “All Over the World”

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 12th, 2021 - 2:06 AM

Hip Hop duo Madlib and Dudley Perkins, aka Declaime, have just released their new single “All Over The World.” This single is part of their upcoming album called In The Beginning (Vol.1), which is said to be filled with old material that the two worked on together in the ’90s.

“All Over the World” is a nostalgic, old school hip hop track – everything from the slow beat, smooth, monotone verses and record scratches makes this a top-notch ’90s hip hop production.

Declaime has worked on many other projects in the past, including A Lil’ Light (2003), Expressions (2012), Young Spirit (2017) and Black Love and War (2019). According to BrooklynVegan, the new album will feature unreleased songs that only existed on B-sides and mixtapes.

In The Beginning (Vol.1) is set to be released on July 2.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna