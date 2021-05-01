Black Label Society Shares New Video for Remastered Version of 2014 Song “Heart of Darkness”

Home News Noah Celaya May 1st, 2021 - 5:29 PM

Black Label Society has shared a new music video for the single “Heart of Darkness” to celebrate their None More Black box set. The band describes themselves as “One part invading horde and all parts traveling carnival party, Black Label Society traverses the world powered by caffeine and cacophony. BLS engages and inspires audiences everywhere they go, on every radio dial they burn, inviting all comers to join in and participate in their brotherhood and sisterhood of hard rock and vigor.”

“Heart of Darkness” is originally from their ninth studio album Catacombs of the Black Vatican (2014), now remastered and reissued as a double LP in the None More Black box set that includes their deep catalog, now on 20 newly pressed and repackaged pieces of vinyl. The None More Black box set features the band’s 12 full-length studio albums in remastered and refurbished physical form for the first time alongside a 32-page hardcover photo book, NMB bottle opener, and the “Odin’s Demolition Squad” back patch. It also includes a compilation of bonus tracks and reworked originals now on vinyl titled Song Remains Not The Same Vol. 2, which features the track “Blind Man” that was shared as an official music video last week.

The music video features the band playing with a psychedelic flair amidst flashing lights and depicts scenes of wildlife violence, death, and gore. The song is a heavy metal romp that starts at full blast and never lets up with beefy guitar riffs, unrelenting drums, and raspy vocals. The music video can be seen below, but be warned the imagery is not for those who are squeamish.

The band released a new album in 2018 and started work on another album last year.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado