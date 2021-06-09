SonicBlast Announces 2022 10th Anniversary Lineup Featuring Electric Wizard, Weedeater and Pentagram

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 9th, 2021 - 1:04 PM

SonicBlast Fest will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on August 11-13, 2022 with a newly-announced lineup packed with iconic heavy-psych, doom and stoner-metal bands. Electric Wizard, Weedeater and Pentagram are set to be the headliners.

It will be held at a new location, Praia da Duna do Caldeirão in Âncora, Portugal. The festival’s website calls it a “dream setting,” and states that it will be the same capacity as their old venue but with more room to spread out.

Other artists include 1000Mods, W.I.T.C.H., Meatbodies, Night Beats, Slift, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Devil And The Almighty Blues, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Mythic Sunship, The Machine, Psychlona and more. The full lineup can be found on the flyer below.

Tickets are on sale now through this link. Passes purchased for the canceled 2021 edition will automatically be rolled over to 2022, although people can opt out of that through point of purchase until June 30.

Electric Wizard are the biggest name on the billing, known for playing an amalgamation of the all three of the main genres the festival is known for, which were mentioned at the start of this story. They released their latest album Wizard Bloody Wizard in 2017, with a new drummer named Simon Poole, and a new bassist named Clayton Burgess who has already been replaced by Haz Wheaton. The only permanent member of the group is frontman Jus Osborne, who was joined by a new lead guitarist named Liz Buckingham in 2003.

Weedeater is a sludge/stoner-metal band who hasn’t released new music since 2015’s Goliath. They’ve kept busy with touring and festival appearances since then, and have another current festival appearance on the books at Illinois’ Full Terror Assault 2021 event this September.

Pentagram is a pioneering doom group who immediately picked up what Black Sabbath was putting down back when they were known as Macabre from 1972-1976. By the time their 1985 self-titled debut came out under the Pentagram name, their style of doom was fully realized. They also last released music in 2015, when they shared an LP called Commercial Volume. Their founding vocalist Bobby Liebling has since come under fire for allegedly harassing the women of Wax Idols, and served 18 months’ jail time for physically abusing his mother. Liebling is back in the band now, and in a new supergroup with members of Testors and The Stooges called The Limit.

