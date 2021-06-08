Thundercat Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 8th, 2021 - 9:06 PM

Thundercat has revealed dates for a Fall 2021 tour, which includes a few festival appearances. He’ll be supported by Channel Tres on all headlining shows. Tickets are set to go on-sale this Friday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time here.

The festival appearances are all set for the months leading up to the tour. Omaha, Nebraska’s Maha Music Festival is the first of them on July 31, followed by the Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco, CA on August 8, a Twilight Concert Series appearance in Salt Lake City, UT on August 26 and the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, IL on September 12.

Channel Tres will join Thundercat after that as they set off the tour at The Plaza Live in Orlando, FL on October 24. Other notable locations include Terminal 5 in New York, NY, MTELUS in Montreal, Quebec, White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX, Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA and Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA. There’s also an Austin, TX performance tentatively on the books for October 30, but the venue is yet to be announced. The tour will wrap up at the Knitting Factory in Boise, ID on December 5.

This is essentially Thundercat’s It Is What It Is tour, since he released that album in April 2020 and has been unable to tour until later this year due to the pandemic. It’s his fourth studio album, following 2017’s Drunk, and features songs like “Funny Thing,” “Fair Chance” and “Dragonball Durag.”

Thundercat also intends to play a free show for front line workers at Hollywood Bowl this Saturday, June 12, 2021, alongside Flying Lotus, who featured Thundercat on a new single called “Black Gold.” In January 2022, Thundercat is set to play Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico as well.

Channel Tres is a newer ‘hip-house’ rapper who has released an EP per year since they started in 2018. They’ve been collaborating with some well-known artists, including Disclosure, Baauer, Danny Brown and Robyn, the last of which was on SG Lewis’ Times highlight “Impact.”

Thundercat Fall 2021 Tour

7/31 – Omaha, NE – Maha Music Festival

8/8 – San Francisco, CA – Stern Grove Festival

8/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series

9/12 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

10/24 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live *

10/26 – Jacksonville, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

10/27 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live *

10/28 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater *

10/30 – Austin, TX – TBA

10/31 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

11/2 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club *

11/4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

11/6 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 *

11/7 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

11/10 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS *

11/11 – Toronto, Ontario – History *

11/14 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater *

11/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

11/17 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

11/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Downstairs *

11/20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas *

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall *

11/30 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

12/3 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

12/4 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

12/5 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise *

* with Channel Tres

Photo credit: Owen Ela