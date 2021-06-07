Glassjaw Announces Spring 2022 20+ Year Anniversaries Tour Dates Playing Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence and Worship and Tribute in Full

Home News Ellie Lin June 7th, 2021 - 11:23 AM

Band Glassjaw has announced their 2022 spring tour dates. The tour will begin March 2, 2022 in Los Angeles. The tour will celebrate Glassjaw’s two albums: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence (2000) and Worship and Tribute (2002). Glassjaw will play only one of their albums at each stop on the tour– at the first stop in Los Angeles, they will play Everything you Ever Wanted to Know About Silence. The tour will take Glassjaw through the continental US, with stops in Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago and New York, ending on March 26, 2022.

The tour is to honor the band’s 20 plus anniversary and in full its name is “the everything you ever wanted to know about glassjaw tour featuring everything you ever wanted to hear from everything you ever wanted to know about silence and everything you ever wanted to hear from worship and tribute.”

Glassjaw had an earlier iteration of a debut tour planned for last year, but was forced to move the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They teased the arrival of this tour earlier this week by creating a website that had a countdown to Monday, June 7.

GLASSJAW 20+ YEAR ANNIVERSARIES TOUR DATES

3/2/22 – Los Angeles, CA – eyewtkas

3/3/22 – Los Angeles, CA – w&t

3/4/22 – San Francisco, CA – eyewtkas

3/5/22 – San Francisco, CA – w&t

3/8/22 – Denver, CO – eyewtkas + w&t

3/10/22 – San Antonio, TX – eyewtkas + w&t

3/11/22 – Austin, TX – eyewtkas

3/12/22 – Austin, TX – w&t

3/14/22 – Atlanta, GA- eyewtkas + w&t

3/16/22 – Chicago, IL – eyewtkas + w&t

3/18/22 – Sayreville, NJ – eyewtkas + w&t

3/19/22 – Worcester, MA – eyewtkas + w&t

3/20/22 – Silver Springs, MD – eyewtkas + w&t

3/21/22 – Philadelphia, PA – eyewtkas + w&t

3/23/22 – Brooklyn, NY – eyewtkas

3/24/22 – Brooklyn, NY – w&t

3/25/22 – Huntington, NY – eyewtkas

3/26/22 – Huntington, NY – w&t

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat