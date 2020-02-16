Glassjaw Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates Playing Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence In Full

Home News Peter Mann February 16th, 2020 - 8:36 AM

Post-hardcore band Glassjaw has announced their forthcoming spring 2020 tour playing their 2000 debut album Everything Your Ever Wanted To Know About Silence in its entirety. As previously reported in Brooklyn Vegan, Glassjaw announced Thursday, February 13 “…that they’d perform their 2000 debut Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence in full for its 20th anniversary at Boston and Brooklyn shows, shortly after performing it at Irvine, CA’s Chain Fest.” Glassjaw has been for a greater of two decades a staple to their respective genre, however often overshadowed by personal issues as well as label politics that have plagued their earlier releases. The collective have released three full length studio albums in their discography including their tumultuous Roadrunner Records aforementioned debut, their 2002 sophomore album Worship and Tribute via Warner Bros. Records and the band’s comeback of sorts third studio album, 2017’s Material Control via Century Media Records.

With an impending highly anticipated spring 2020 tour looming around the corner, it is a fair assessment to say that Glassjaw’s return to the stage has been met with much fanfare. The band’s recently announced Brooklyn show has already been reported to be sold out. According to the aforementioned Brooklyn Vegan article, “…a second Brooklyn show was already added for May 28 at Warsaw, one day before the previously announced Warsaw show. Tickets are on sale now.”

Glassjaw — 2020 Tour Dates

5/23 – Chain Fest – Irvine, CA

5/27 – Royale – Boston, MA

5/28 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

5/29 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Glassjaw’s recently announced appearance at Chain Fest in Irvine, CA is the band’s first stop amongst their spring 2020 tour dates. As previously reported here on Mxdwn “Glassjaw will be performing their 2000 debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence at the event, which blended a nu metal sound with post-hardcore. This was the band’s first release on Roadrunner Records, as the band was later signed by Warner Bros. in time for their 2002 album release Worship and Tribute.” Glassjaw’s current touring roster is comprised of frontman Daryl Palumbo (vocals), Chad Hasty (drums) and Justin Beck (guitars).

To watch a promotional video for Glassjaw’s Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence, stream below via YouTube.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat