Glassjaw Shares Teaser Counting Down to Monday

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 5th, 2021 - 10:59 PM

Fans of Glassjaw were left with feelings of confusion and curiosity June 4 after the band left a mysterious new countdown page on their website and social media. The clock seemed to be counting down to Monday, which is an indication that something exciting might be on the horizon.

The artwork shared on the band’s website and Twitter consists of three neon colored 2s – two of them blue and the one in the middle a solid pink – and a bright yellow “0” hidden in between. Underneath is the official countdown, however, some fans still cannot make out an explanation for what Glassjaw is teasing.

Many have speculated that Glassjaw are gearing up to announce a new tour scheduled for 2021. The band were all set to tour last spring, but were forced to postpone due to the pandemic. They were forced to make cancellations again this year when in April, it was announced that the ‘20+ Year Anniversary Tour’ dates scheduled for May 25, 26 and 27, and their appearance at the upcoming Chainfest festival in Irvine, CA, would all be postponed until further notice.

Whatever it is they’re teasing, fans on Twitter are clearly eager to see what’s to come from Glassjaw in the near future. Some have tweeted that they’re ready for Monday’s announcement, while others speculate that the band are teasing a new album.

So far, there have been no further announcements on when Glassjaw will reschedule the 20+ Anniversary tour or their appearance at Chainfest.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat