Fucked Up Share “Year of the Horse – Act Four” Featuring Julien Baker and Announce Release of Full Year of the Horse Double Album

Home News Kaido Strange May 7th, 2021 - 12:19 PM

Canadian hardcore punk band Fucked Up share a track off of their upcoming album Year of the Horse, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. All the tracklistings are listed as acts (“Act One,” “Act Two,” etc.) – and the band released “Act Four.” The track is just over 26 minutes. This is a continuation of the band naming their albums after Chinese Zodiac signs. This album is to feature Matt Berninger of The National, Julien Baker, Tuka Mohammed, and many others.

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-horse">Year of the Horse by Fucked Up</a>

It begins with trumpets, followed by screaming intense punk, to something soothing, yet still very much rock. Then, just as quickly, to a very heavy metal song. Then to a gentle rock song that reminisces of the soft rock bands of the 1970s. It feels like listening to songs whilst shifting through radio stations. There’s a feeling of being in a car ride with your friends.

“Year Of The Horse is ninety minutes of epic storytelling, hammering riffs, and filmic musical emotion, all wrapped in an infinity of multi-versed mind expanding depth. Cracks your brain up and glues it back together,” the band’s drummer, Jonah Falco said.

The album is to be released as a limited edition LP and as a double-sided CD. The release date is planned for August but the exact date has yet to be known. The band has already released a few of the previous tracks as well, including “Act Two” and “Act Three.”

Tracklisting for Year of The Horse

Act One Act Two Act Three Act Four

Meanwhile, the Mempho Music Festival has announced that Julien Baker will be performing this year.

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.