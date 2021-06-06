Polaris Announces 2021-2022 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech June 6th, 2021 - 6:26 PM

American indie rock band Polaris has announced a slew of 2021 and 2022 tour dates, which are set to take place this October and next February and July. Their dates in October will hit numerous cities in New England and New York City, while their February tour dates will kick off on the east coast, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Their July tour dates will take place in Chicago and Minneapolis, before wrapping up in Maquoketa.

Originally formed in the 1990s, Polaris was formed by three members of Miracle Legion, Mark Mulcahy, Dave McCaffrey and Scott Boutier, alongside Henning Ohlenbusch. Their main claim to fame came from the Nickelodeon television show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, which the group created music for.

The band’s music from The Adventures of Pete & Pete, was eventually compiled into their only studio album, Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete: 21st Century Edition, which received a vinyl reissue last fall. One of their new tour dates will take place at The Chapel, which was originally set to host the band back in February,

“This tour was supposed to have happened to coincide with the release of Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete: 21st Century Edition, but things got all jumbled and cancelled,” a press release for the tour reads. “The record came out (sold out, thank you), but the tour didn’t happen. Some venues closed, some are different. If you still have tickets for any of the original shows you should check with the venue to see if they are still good. We don’t really have anything to do with that. Tickets for all the shows are on sale now. The full list of shows and ticket links are below.”

Polaris 2021-2022 Tour Dates

10/1/21 – Gateway City Arts, Holyoke MA

10/2/21 – The Met, Pawtucket RI

10/8/21 – Mercury Lounge, New York NY

10/9/21 – Space Ballroom, Hamden CT

2/11/22 – Knitting Factory, Brooklyn NY

2/12/22 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia PA

2/13/22 – The Sinclair, Cambridge MA

2/22/22 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA

2/23/22 – The Chapel, San Francisco CA

2/25/22 – Polaris Hall, Portland OR

2/26/22 – The Crocodile, Seattle WA

7/7/22 – Lincoln Hall, Chicago IL

7/8/22 – 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis MN

7/9/22 – Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa IA