Polaris To Release Deluxe Vinyl Reissue of Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete for September 2020 Release, Shares New Video Featuring Mr. Tastee

Polaris, the band that appeared in the ’90s Nickelodeon TV show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, will be releasing a reissue of music which had appeared on the show for September 18. The deluxe vinyl edition, Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete, will also include a bonus CD of demos, new photos and rare images, liner notes written by the show’s creator, Will McRobb, and a lyric sheet for the show’s songs.

The TV show’s Mr. Tastee returned to help promote the upcoming album in a video the band released along with the album announcement. Mr. Tastee had a recurring role in the show as a mysterious ice cream vendor who always wore his mascot costume. The show once aired an episode centering around Mr. Tastee, and how he symbolized summer for the kids. The character had been an enigma during the show, with the kids never being able to learn much about Mr. Tastee because he preferred his privacy.

Polaris had formed as a one-off musical project for the television show, however the band is made up of the members who form Miracle Legion. As Polaris, the group released numerous songs for the television show, including the show’s theme song, “Hey Sandy” and “Summerbaby.” All of the songs that Polaris had released for the show will be included on Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete.

The album will be printed on silver vinyl, and is available via Mark Mulcahy’s website. Pre-order for the album begins on September 2, and includes an option to buy a new Polaris t-shirt, which had been designed by Luke Cavagnac. Mulcahy will also be signing the first 300 albums that are sold. Pre-sale participates will be entered in a drawing to win the record on white vinyl, and original CD, a polaris hat, a handwritten by Mulcahy lyric sheet and a genuine Petunia tattoo.

The band had initially planned on touring this year in support of the album’s release, however the show has been put on hold until after the COVID-19 pandemic. Polaris first performed outside of The Adventures of Pete & Pete after the series end in 1996 during a reunion event in 2012. The band then did a tour around the United States in 2014.

Music from the Adventures of Pete & Pete 21st Century Deluxe Vinyl Gatefold Edition tracklist:

Side A

1. “Hey Sandy”

2. “She is Staggering”

3. “Waiting For October”

4. “As Usual”

5. “Everywhere”

6. “Ivy Boy”

Side B

7. “Summerbaby”

8. “Coronado II”

9. “Ashamed Of The Story I Told”

10. “Saturnine”

11. “Recently”

12. “The Monster’s Loose”

CD tracklist:

1. “The Monsters Loose”

2. “Coronado II”

3. “Holy Holly”

4. “Waiting for October”

5. “21st Century Space Walk”

6. “Hey Sandy”

7. “As Usual”

8. “Ashamed of the Story I told”

9. “Recently”

10. “Waiting for October” (electric guitar)

11. “Saturnine” (instrumental)

12. “As usual” (with drums)

13. “Waiting for October” (acoustic instrumental)

14. “Coronado II” (instrumental)

15. “Look at the Rocket Go!”