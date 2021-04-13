Naked Raygun Don Gasmasks in Video for New Song “Living In The Good Times”

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 12:21 PM

Naked Raygun has shared a new music video for their song “Living In The Good Times,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming album. The upcoming release will arrive as the band’s first LP in 31 years, with the new single landing as the first new music from the band since their series of singles in the early 2010s.

“Living In The Good Times” finds Naked Raygun in an empty music venue the camera walking past a lone bartender and a straggle of employees before walking up the stairs. Up on the roof of the venue appears Naked Raygun, who is performing as they wear gas masks.

City lights stretch behind them, frontman Jeff Pezzati singing the track through his mask. The track ramps up as Naked Raygun appears, enthusiastic drums and bouncing guitar riffs joining the lyrics. “Wake up to a brand new day you’ll see,” he sings, the chorus finding fans joining the band as they sing “All I want is to live in the good times.”

An album title and release date have yet to be announced for the upcoming release, however Chicago’s Wax Trax! Records will be releasing the record. Naked Raygun initially had plans to release an album earlier on, however, the band’s bassist, Pierre Kezdy, passed in 2020.

The band was founded in 1980, and went on to release five records throughout their decade-long run. In 1990, the band went on hiatus, performing a two-show reunion in 1997. Naked Raygun occasionally reunited from 1997 on, continuing to tour, however they have not yet released a full record since their original hiatus.