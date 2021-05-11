Wolf Alice Shares Subdued and Stripped-Back New Song “No Hard Feelings”

Wolf Alice shared a new song called “No Hard Feelings” in advance of their upcoming album Blue Weekend. They also moved the album’s release date up by a week, so it’s now coming out on June 4 via Dirty Hit/RCA.
“Life can be short, but life can be sweet/No hard feelings, honey/The next time we meet,” frontwoman Ellie Roswell sings. Like the lyrics, the song itself is short, but sweet. It’s a simple song featuring a repeated guitar line and three verses tied together by the refrain of “No hard feelings, honey…” Roswell’s lyrics tell of a relationship that didn’t work out for mutually agreed-upon reasons. Her words fall out into the negative space left empty by the lack of bass or drums, only accompanied by the guitar and a brief section of synth chords.
An accompanying video shows an aestheticized depiction of Roswell saying goodbye to an ex-boyfriend at a bus stop at night. Red light shines through the smoke spilling out from behind the bus stop until it’s met by the yellow light of a nearby streetlight. Dreamy video editing captures Roswell’s face as she waits, until the bus pulls up and she hugs the ex one last time and leaves.
Blue Weekend’s cover photo was also taken at the bus stop during the video’s shoot. Like the music videos for the previous two singles, “The Last Man on Earth” and “Smile,” it was directed by Jordan Hemingway.
Rowsell commented on the song in a press release, “I started out trying to make a really cheesy almost Motown-y, Ronettes kind of song about the end of a relationship, and feeling ‘What’s the point of being miserable about it?’ But it was short, because originally it was played so fast. I tried to make it longer, but I didn’t have any more words—I had said everything I wanted to say perfectly, and didn’t want to ruin it with more. So instead we slowed it down, and I felt way more moved by it like that.”
They started out as a duo consisting of Rowsell on guitar and lead vocals and Joff Oddie on guitar and backing vocals, but they were joined in 2012 by Theo Ellis on bass and Joel Amey on drums. Together, they released three EPs called Wolf Alice (2012), Blush (2013) and Creature Comforts (2014), before venturing into full-length albums for My Love Is Cool (2015) and Visions of a Life (2017).