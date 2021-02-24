Wolf Alice Announces New Album Blue Weekend for June 2021 Release and Shares New Song “The Last Man On Earth”

Home News Aaron Grech February 24th, 2021 - 2:53 PM

UK alternative rock outfit Wolf Alice has announced their first new studio album in four years Blue Weekend, which will be released on June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA Records. The group has also premiered a new song, “The Last Man On Earth” which debuted on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 program.

“The Last Man On Earth” is accompanied by a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway, which focuses entirely on Wolf Alice lead vocalist Ellie Roswell. This black-and-white visual sees Roswell entirely alone against a black backdrop, as she gently sings across a light piano instrumental, which is slowly greeted by other percussion. Toward the end of the video, the instrumental gradually builds up, as the black curtain in the background begins to strip away, revealing an open field. According to Roswell, the song’s lyrics were partially inspired by Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle, specifically the song’s line “Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god.”

Wolf Alice released their debut album My Love Is Cool back in 2015, which received warm reception from a number of outlets. Their follow-up record Visions of A Life came out a couple of years later and features support from “Sadboy” and “Space & Time.” Earlier this year, Roswell came forward with allegations against Marilyn Manson.

“For many, especially those outside of the U.K., Wolf Alice might be unfamiliar terrain. But with their previous Grammy nomination in 2016 and Visions of A Life currently rising in the charts, artists should keep an eye on them and listeners should keep an ear out for them,” mxdwn reviewer Adrianna Fujii explained.

Blue Weekend tracklist

1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick On The Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play The Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man On Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II