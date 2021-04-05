Red Fang Announces New Album Arrows For June 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King April 5th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Red Fang has announced that a new album, Arrows, will be released on June 4, 2021, via Relapse records. The album had been written prior to the pandemic, with its release held back until touring could begin once again.

“This record feels more like Murder The Mountains to me than any record we’ve done before or since,” the band’s singer and bass player, Aaron Beam, said in a press statement. “It doesn’t sound like that record, but Murder The Mountains was us doing whatever the fuck we wanted, and that’s what this is too.”

The band reunited with their producer, Chris Funk, for the album, Funk having collaborated with them for Murder the Mountains and Whale and Leeches.

“We’re definitely exploring new territory,” the band’s guitarist and vocalist, Bryan Giles, said in a press statement. “And I”m very happy about that. I wouldn’t want to be in this band if we kept doing the same thing over and over again. Chris is a major influencer as far as the weird ambient stuff in between the songs and the creepy incidental noises within the songs. Think he definitely creates an added layer of atmosphere that we wouldn’t have otherwise.”

The album was recorded at Halfling Studio in Portland, OR, with David Sullivan on guitar, Giles on guitar and vocals, John Sherman playing drums and Aaron Beam playing bass, guitar, keyboards and vocals.

The band released the stand-alone single “Stereo Nucleosis” last August, which had followed their 2019 single, “Antidote.” In 2016, the band had released the album Only Ghosts.

Arrows tracklist:

1. Take It Back

2. Unreal Estate

3. Arrows

4. My Disaster

5. Two High

6. Anodyne

7. Interop-Mod

8. Fonzi Scheme

9. Days Collide

10. Rabbits in Hives

11. Why

12. Dr Owl

13. Funeral Coach

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado