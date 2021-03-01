The Psychedelic Furs Share New Hans Neleman-Directed Video for “Wrong Train”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 1st, 2021 - 3:48 PM

British new wave band The Psychedelic Furs have released their newest video for their single “Wrong Train.” The song comes from the band’s album Made Of Rain which was the band’s first album in almost 29 years. second highest-charting UK album.

The band’s latest album also became their second highest-charting UK album upon its release. The project was also featured on Good Morning America, Classic Pop and Vive Le Rock.

The song was produced by Richard Fortus along with the band and was later mixed by Tim Palmer, who has been known to work with the likes of U2, David Bowie and Robert Plant.

The video is shot in black and white and has a classic feel. This greyscale effect adds a “mysterious feel” to the song and video as described by Richard Butler, the band’s vocalist, in a recent press release.

The director, Hans Neleman shot the entire video from his home studio in Connecticut and at Michelson Studios in Upstate New York. After creating the shots, Neleman gave all footage to Peter Sebastian to edit and alter.

Check out the video below.

The video embodies a theme of “disintegrating relationship and the idea to deliver something rooted in a more abstract realm rather than illustrating the lyrics literally,” according to Neleman in the press release. The video’s graphics were inspired by a number of Butler’s paintings.

The black and white effect used in their newest video isn’t something new for the band. They also release another black and white video for their song, “Come All Ye Faithful” directed by Imogen Harrison. The track was the fourth single released from their latest album.