The Psychedelic Furs Releases New Black-and-White Video for “Come All Ye Faithful”

Home News Ariel King July 24th, 2020 - 9:17 PM

The Psychedelic Furs have released a new music video for their song, “Come All Ye Faithful,” from their forthcoming album, Made of Rain. “Come All Ye Faithful” is the fourth single to be released from the upcoming album, slated for release next Friday, July 31. The black and white video had been directed by Imogen Harrison.

“It has been a total pleasure to work with a band of such acclaimed success and experience, and Richard has been completely trusting in my ideas from the very beginning and collaborating with him to create visuals for the Furs is an honor,” Harrison said in a press statement.

The camera showing close ups of grass, a bulb of light flashing behind the field and creating glistens at the top of each blade flash on the screen before switching toward a woman in a long white dress walking barefoot along railroad tracks. With the silky-dress hanging off her body, the woman finds herself wandering through a forest, running her hand against the bark of the trees as she stumbles past. Sunlight flashes over her face as she walks through in a daze, losing her footing and falling into a graceful dance. The trees blur behind her as she attempts to orient herself, flashing lights bouncing off of her.

She dances in suspended motion, finding herself in the brush and running her hands over ferns, curling naked against rocks. The slinking saxophone and eerie synths hide behind her as Richard Butler’s longing voice lurks over her disoriented motions. The instrumental breakdown has the camera spinning, the woman running and holding her hands to her head as the reverberating sounds create chaos. Her naked spine dances, her shoulder blades splicing across her back before she finds herself walking into the ocean.

The guitars strike against each chord, a psychedelic whine creeping through the track. Synths create sounds of feedback, parts of the song creating an eerie feeling while Butler delivers the lyrics, “When I said I loved you well I lied/ I never really loved you I was laughing at you all the time / When I said I needed you I lied/ I never needed anyone I laughed until I cried.” The thrumming bass jumps below Butler’s voice as the track slinks through each moment.

Made of Rain will be The Psychedelic Furs first new album in 29 years. The band was founded in 1977, finding success in the ’80s with their songs “Love My Way,” “The Ghost in You” and “Heartbreak Beat.” The other singles released from their upcoming 12-track album have included “No-One,” “Don’t Believe” and “You’ll Be Mine.” Made of Rain will also be the band’s eighth studio album. Despite not having released new music since 1991, The Psychedelic Furs have toured consistently over the years, playing with She Wants Revenge and The Church in addition to numerous music festivals. The Psychedelic Furs were also planning to headline Cruel World Festival for their inaugural year this past May, the festival now being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.