Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini Announce Collaborative Album Illusion of Time for March 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech January 30th, 2020 - 11:05 AM

Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini have teamed up once again for the collaborative album Illusion of Time, which will be released on March 27th via Phantasy. The band have also debuted the first visual and title from the upcoming project, which is directed by Sam Davis and Tom Andrew, who have collaborated with Avery in the past.

“Illusion of Time” is a soft electronic ambient track with steady synth progressions and interesting sonic textures that build up throughout its run time. The visuals accompanying the song are glitchy and filled with a purple color scheme showing silhouettes of different figures.

“We were keen to capture a visual representation of the tempo and atmospheric emotion of the track and make a video exploring the notion of collaboration,” Andrew explained regarding their direction. “A super-motion approach allowed us to explore details of motion shared between two people, in tactile actions of aiding and supporting.”

The pair of Cortini and Avery had previously collaborated for a project in 2017, when they released the tracks “Water” and “Sun.”

Cortini debuted a new album titled Volume Massimo last year, which was supported by the tracks “Batticuore” and “SABBIA,” which are both accompanied by music videos. The title’s English translation means maximum volume, a references to the noisy, yet vibrant sound that is contained across the entire album.

Avery released his second studio album titled Song For Alpha back in 2018, which was followed closely a few months later by the release of another project titled Diminuendo.

Illusion of Time Tracklisting

1. Sun

2. Illusion of Time

3. CC Pad

4. Space Channel

5. Inside The Ruins

6. At First Sight

7. Interrupted By The Cloud of Light

8. Enter Exit

9. Water

10. Stills

Daniel Avery Tour

1/31 – Leeds, England – Wire

2/7 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona – The Loft

2/8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Shelter

2/21 – Paris, France – Dehors Brut

3/7 – Graz, Austria – Elevate Festival

3/21 – Grenoble, France – La Belle Electrique

4/3 – London, England – Unclassified Live – Southbank (radio show feat. BBC Concert Orchestra performance of Daniel Avery catalog)

4/4 – London, England – Re-Textured Festival

4/10 – Manchester, England – Daniel Avery Curates – The White Hotel (w/ Alessandro Cortini)

4/17 – Tokyo, Japan – Vent

4/18 – Shizuoka, Japan – Rainbow Disco Club Festival

5/21 – Lyon, France – Nuits Sonores

5/23 – Dublin, Ireland – Life Festival

6/5 – London, England – Wide Awake Festival

6/21 – Barcelona, Spain – Innervisions, Off-Sonar