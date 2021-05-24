Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates and Tentatively Set New Album for Fall 2021 Release

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 24th, 2021 - 10:17 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are planning to go on a tour in July-October 2021, featuring support from The Marcus King Band, Margo Price, Bahamas, Delta Spirit and Tré Burt. They also have a new album in the works set for a Fall 2021 release if all goes well.

The tour will begin at Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on July 20 and conclude with Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH on October 13. Along the way, they’ll play a three night stint at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, appear at Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival in Alpharetta, GA and perform at Mempho Festival in Memphis, TN, among other concerts.

Tickets will be made available to the general public through Rateliff’s website on Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time. However, the first two Red Rocks dates have already sold out.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have released two full-length albums together previously, 2015’s breakout self-titled record and 2018’s Tearing at the Seams. They also shared a live album called Live at Red Rocks in 2017, which has likely contributed to the popularity of their annual Red Rocks concerts.

The Night Sweats took a break last year while Rateliff released a solo album called And It’s Still Alright through Stax Records. Songs off of it like the title track and “Time Stands” did really well commercially for the Americana genre.

In March this year, Rateliff and Margo Price performed a duet version of The Night Sweats’ 2018 song, “Say It Louder.” Rateliff also shared a new song titled “Redemption” from the soundtrack for the upcoming Justin Timberlake film Palmer.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2021 Tour

7/20 — Charlotte, NC — Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*%

7/21 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater*%

7/27 — Bethlehem, PA — Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks*%

7/28 — Essex Junction, VT — Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exp*%

7/30 — Portland, ME — Thompson’s Point*%

8/13 — Whitefish, MT — Big Mountain Ranch**

8/14 — Missoula, MT — Kettlehouse Amphitheatre**

8/15 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Pavilion**

8/17 — Bend, OR — Les Schwab Amphitheatre**

8/18 — Boise, ID — Ford Idaho Center**

8/20 — Park City, UT — Deer Valley**

8/21 — Grand Junction, CO — Amphitheatre at Los Colonias Park**

8/23 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

8/24 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

8/25 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

9/22-9/24 — Alpharetta, GA — Outlaw Music Festival

9/28 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union Live^^

9/29 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit^^

10/1 — Franklin, TN — First Bank Amphitheatre^^%

10/2 — Memphis, TN — Mempho Festival

10/9 — St. Louis, MO — Saint Louis Music Park^

10/10 — Columbus, OH — Express Live^

10/12 — Cincinnati, OH — Icon Music Center^

10/13 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica^

*w/ The Marcus King Band

^w/ Margo Price

^^w/ Bahamas

**w/ Delta Spirit

%w/ Tré Burt

BOLD — Sold out

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna