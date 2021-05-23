Stöner Announces Debut Album Stoners Rule for June 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech May 23rd, 2021 - 12:25 PM

Kyuss, Mondo Generator, Ché, Fu Manchu and Bloodcot members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri have teamed up with drummer Ryan Güt to form Stöner a new band influenced by the outsider cultures of the Mojave. The group is set to release their debut album Stoners Rule on June 25 via Heavy Psych Sounds.

Stoners Rule is accompanied by the new single “Nothin'” a track reveling in sludge metal nostalgia and punk ethos. The vocals on the song take a bit of inspiration from Misfits, while the main melody holds a classic rock and roll groove, but the heavy guitar chords and distortion are pure sludge metal.

Recorded at The Rad Cabin in Joshua Tree, California, Stoners Rule is influenced by a number of musical subcultures such as punks, hippies and metalheads, who are all joined together over their shared love of cannabis. This seven-song record will feature old-timey nostalgia while retaining a groove that will keep audiences on their feet.

“Out in the desert where we come from, Punks, Skaters, Metalheads, Hippies and Freaks are all Stoners,” the band writes in the YouTube description for this latest single. “We’re all misfits and we don’t like squares and outsiders trying to disrespect our scene. Outsiders might take notice but they take Nothin’.”

Fu Manchu celebrated their 30th anniversary last spring with a string of EP releases that included the single “Time is Going On.” While its been quite some time since Kyuss reunited on stage together, Bjork revealed that he reached out to fellow member Josh Homme (of Queens of the Stone Age fame) this past March.

Stoners Rule tracklist

1. Rad Stays Rad

2. The Older Kids

3. Own Yer Blues

4. Nothin’

5. Evel Never Dies

6. Stand Down

7. Tribe / Fly Girl