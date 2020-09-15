Fu Manchu Cover Rush’s Classic “Working Man” In Honor of the Late Neil Peart

Home News Aaron Grech September 15th, 2020 - 9:26 PM

Stoner metal outfit Fu Manchu have covered Rush’s “Working Man” from their 1974 debut studio album in honor of the late Neil Peart, who passed away in January. All of the proceeds for this cover will be used to benefit Brain Tumor Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

This take on “Working Man” is an electrifying heavy metal performance, with slow break downs and an energy that channel classic heavy metal, as opposed to the progressive rock classic. The song features a bluesy guitar solo that helps capture the spirit of the original. This track was eventually shared by Rush themselves, who commended the song with a heart emoji.

“In Tribute to The Professor, Neil Peart, we are releasing our version of @rush‘s “Working Man” that we recorded January 2020,” the band wrote on Twitter. ‘All Proceeds will benefit Brain Tumor Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in his memory. Members of our band and our manager were in the audience on August 1, 2015 when this was the final song played by Neil, Geddy and Alex. We are forever grateful for all of the music and memories.”

Fu Manchu recently celebrated their thirtieth anniversary with a trio of EPs released, that began with Fu30, Pt. 1. This project contained the single “Time Is Going On,” alongside a cover of the Doobie Brothers’ “Takin’ It To The Streets.” This band was originally scheduled to perform back in spring, but these events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They released Clone of The Universe in 2018.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat