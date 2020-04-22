Fu Manchu Celebrating 30th Anniversary with a Trio of EPs, Releases New Song “Time Is Going On”

Home News Aaron Grech April 22nd, 2020 - 8:23 PM

Stoner rock outfit Fu Manchu will be celenbrating their 30th anniversary this year with a trio of EPs, with the first Fu30, Pt. 1, debuting on April 24th. This upcoming project is set to feature two new tracks by the band, including the newly-released single “Time Is Going On,” alongside a cover of the Doobie Brothers’ “Takin’ It To The Streets.”

“Time Is Going On” opens up with a heavy electric guitar riff, blending in elements of hard rock and classic heavy metal into Fu Manchu’s signature style. This latest rock outing is complete with catchy riffs and drum fills which blur the lines between the heavy and the psychedelic.

“‘Time Is Going On’ was the first new song we wrote for this year,” the band’s singer Scott Hill said. “We wanted to make a straightforward / single note riff type song with a heavy chorus. We added a drum fill heavy intro with a big flanger that would lead into a more smooth main verse riff. Cowbell is always lurking around so it fit nicely into this one. The lyrics are about not wasting time and moving forward if you have a plan in motion, and that time does not wait for anyone.”

Fu Manchu was originally scheduled to perform this spring, however the massive shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic have halted virtually all concerts until at least June. Their career has spanned multiple decades, with a total of 12 studio albums under their belt. Their most recent release Clone of the Universe came out in 2018.

Fu30, Pt. 1 Tracklist:

01. Time Is Going On

02. As You Crawl

03. Takin’ It to the Streets (Doobie Brothers cover)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat