Kool Keith Releases Sketch-Style Song “Pipes”

Legendary underground rapper Kool Keith has released a third and final single from his upcoming album Keith’s Salon. The track, “Pipes” can be heard now on Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube. It follows previously released singles “Bright Eyes” and “Extravagance.” The album, Keith’s Salon is set to release for June 4, 2021 by Logistic Records.

The low bass and drum beat gives this song a very chill vibe. The lyrics are a little bit more interesting in that typical Kool Keith fashion, he throws words together that is left for the listener to decipher as they hear intently. The lyrics are clearly about opulence and the ‘bougie’ lifestyle and how that lifestyle incorporates the excessiveness of partying: drink, and women, mostly.

The album was helped along with Triple Parked, a production duo founded by Bruno Pronsato, Steven Ford and Benjamin Jay. Bruno Pronsato spoke of the song, “”Pipes” is a last minute sketch that we put together. We tried to place tracks in a very specific sequence and this fit our narrative – from bright to melancholic to darker.”

This year Kool Keith has kept himself busy releasing a song with Scorn and Submerged, along with being on a Mello Music Group compilation album which has already been released.

Tracklisting