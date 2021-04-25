Kool Keith Announces New Album Keith’s Salon for June 2021 Release and Shares Funky New Song “Extravagance”

Home News Noah Celaya April 25th, 2021 - 4:38 PM

Kool Keith recently announced a new album set to release in June 2021 titled Keith’s Salon. The album is produced by Triple Parked and released on Logistic Records. The album is described in a press release as one that “explores our current obsessions with luxury, beauty, and notoriety. But rather than fetishize the beautiful dum-dums who walk red carpets in black Prada gowns, Kool Keith’s most recent studio album shifts our attention to the work and workers that underpin our fantasies of American excess and the good life. As such, the album is also a timely meditation, during quarantine, on the economic precarity many of us now find ourselves in… An album at once topical and futuristic, lush and bizarre, Keith’s Salon is about the business of making people beautiful. It’s time to work. ”

Keith’s Salon – Tracklisting

01. Intro

02. Yachts

03. Clams

04. Style On

05. Extravagance

06. Shampoo You

07. Bright Eyes

08. Glossy Lips

09. Wiggle

10. Fashion

11. Pipes

12. Slippery

The first single from the album “Bright Eyes” was released on March 26. Check it out below:

Bruno Pronsato of Triple Parked states, “This track is originally an attempt from Ark, Pit Spector, and myself to create a track with an electric jazz feel. But after Benjamin Jay and myself placed Keith’s vocal take on top, it was far too busy. We spent a great deal of time stripping this back leaving the most essential only so that Keith could be Keith.”

Another single from the album titled “Extravagance” was released recently as well:

Pronsato states, “This track took several shapes. We decided to not use a certain track. Faced with a closing deadline and needing something new, Benjamin Jay combined two unused track hooks to bring this into the shape it is now.”