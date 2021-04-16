mxdwn PREMIERE: Kool Keith, Scorn and Submerged Team Up on Dark New Industrial Hip-Hop Track “Distortion”

Home News Matt Matasci April 16th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Ohm Resistance is a label that was founded in 1999 by the DJ Submerged (the alias of Kurt Gluck) and on their Bandcamp they refer to themselves as “Specialists in Subsonic Grief-Bass Programming.” Today we’re premiering a new song and lyric video for a track that’s out on the label, which features not only Submerged but also Scorn (the electronic project of former Napalm Death drummer Mick Harris) and idiosyncratic underground MC Kool Keith.

“Distortion” is the name of the song and sonically lives up to that moniker, with a darkly futuristic beat that takes influence from drum and bass and EBM. Kool Keith, an incredibly versatile MC that can rap over just about anything, manically drops bars over this template. The chorus hits with the repeated refrain of “Relieve your mind!”

“I enjoy collabs – they bring something different to the swim,” said Harris. “And I’m so happy to be working with a great voice and something I wish I could do more of.”

Kool Keith recently announced a new album called Keith’s Salon, which will be released on June 4. This follows up his collaboration with Tennessee powerviolence band Thetan for Space Goretex, which was a pretty wild team-up. As unique as it is for an MC to collaborate with a hardcore band, it wasn’t the first time for Kool Keith. In 2019 he worked with Dead Cross (the band that features Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain) for a mash-up of “Uncrushable” with “Church of the Motherfuckers.” He also released an album in 2019, called KEITH.

Scorn was originally a duo featuring Harris and his fellow former Napalm Death member Nic Bullen. Formed in 1991, Bullen left the duo in 1995, making it essentially a solo effort from Harris since then. After releasing music through venerable extreme music label Earache for their first few albums, Scorn bounced around labels before landing with Ohm Resistance for 2007’s Stealth and released a new album on the label in 2019 called Cafe Mor.

Gluck’s Submerged has been around for over 20 years, creating drum and bass and experimental music that is certainly influenced by the metal bands he listened to in high school. He’s worked with bassist Bill Laswell to create fusion albums of electronic and jazz music, often under the name Method of Defiance. In addition to founding Ohm Resistance he’s also behind the label Obliterati. Most recently Gluck’s been releasing music as You Will Choose Fire, which melds the sonic mentality of shoegaze with a background of heavy electronics.