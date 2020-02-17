Hamilton Leithauser Releases Jaunty New Song “Here They Come”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 17th, 2020 - 12:41 PM

American singer/songwriter Hamilton Leithauser has released “Here They Come,” the singer’s first new single since 2017, and the first single for the singer’s new album Here They Come. The song opens with beautiful acoustic instrumentation and Leithauser’s vocals, and as the melody builds, the song builds to be met with full instrumentation and powerful support for Laithauser’s vocals. The song captures the moment of when a man who is running away from his problems has nowhere left to run, as the chorus encapsulates the timeless feeling of one in that familiar situation: “I was a fool/I was blind/I kept my eyes shut half the time.”

Prior to the release of the song, Leithauser released a teaser for the new song featuring Ethan Hawke. The teaser shows Leithauser showing Hawke some new music from his upcoming album, and as “Here They Come” plays on the boombox, Hawke eventually comes to the realization that the song is about him. Upon his discovery, Hawke proceeded to physically, and hilariously, assault Leithauser, as the singer’s delivery of the line, “I guess you didn’t like it?” is perfectly timed.

In addition to writing and performing as a solo artist, Leithauser served as the frontman of The Walkmen, a 5 man band indie rock band formed in 2000. The band recorded and played music for 12 years together before Leithauser and the other band members began to branch off to pursue their own solo careers. The band has not played live together since 2013, when the played in notable shows such as SXSW.

Leithauser has recorded 4 solo albums since 2014, and his 5th, Here They Come, is set to release later this year. “Here They Come” is the first single released by the singer since the release of “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” in 2017.

Check out Hamilton Leithauser’s new single, “Here They Come,” below: