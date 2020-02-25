Hamilton Leithauser Announces Spring 2020 Loves of Your Life Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 11:54 PM

Singer-songwriter Hamilton Leithauser has announced the Loves of Your Life Tour, which is set to take kick off on May 7th in Nashville, Tennessee and wrap up in Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair. This latest tour will feature support from indie singer-songwriter Anna St. Louis and singer-songwriter Ryley Walker.

Leithauser recently released the new single “Here They Come,” his first new track in three years, which was accompanied by a music video starring veteran film actor Ethan Hawke. The track’s lyrics dealt with themes of escape, accompanied by an acoustic instrumental backed by strong melodic moments.

“‘Here They Come’ is about a friend who tends to run from his problems,” Leithauser said in a statement, according to Pitchfork. “When the going gets tough, he tends to just cut and run. The song is about the specific moment when the lights are coming up in a movie theater where he’s been hiding out all day, and life’s complications are just coming back into focus.”

Leithauser had previously worked with prominent indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen for the song “Heartstruck” which celebrated his move to Glassnote Records. He released a collaborative album with the record label alongside former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij.

The performer is the former lead vocalist for the American indie rock band The Walkmen, which has been on hiatus since 2015. The band have released a total of seven studio albums, with their most recent project Heaven, seeing its release back in 2012.

Tour Dates

5/7 East Nashville, TN The Basement East

5/8 St Louis, MO Delmar Hall

5/9 Cincinnati, OH Homecoming Festival

5/10 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

5/12 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

5/15 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

5/20 Los Angeles (LA), CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel

5/21 San Francisco, CA August Hall

6/3 Glasgow, UK St Luke’s

6/4 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2

6/5 London, UK Electric Brixton

6/7 Brighton, UK Chalk

6/8 Paris, France LE TRABENDO (Parc de la Villette)

6/10 Berlin, Germany Lido

8/5 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

8/6 Detroit, MI El Club

8/7 Toronto, ON, Canada The Danforth Music Hall

8/8 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios

8/10 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall

8/11 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair