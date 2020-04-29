Noel Gallagher Shares Previously Unreleased Oasis Song “Don’t Stop”

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 8:34 PM

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher has unearthed a previously unreleased Oasis demo titled “Don’t Stop” which was officially released today on YouTube and other streaming platforms. This release serves as the band’s first song since the breakup of Oasis back in 2009.

The track was reportedly discovered in an unmarked CD located in Gallagher’s home. He explained that the only version of this song besides the demo occurred during a soundcheck in Hong Kong during the mid 2000s. He also explained that he does not know when the demo was recorded, or if the recording even pre-dates the Hong Kong soundcheck.

“As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago?” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre-dates the demo as there’s no date on the CD.”

While they were perhaps one of the best known Britpop groups during the 1990s, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, who served as the figureheads for the group, have always had a tenuous relationship. There were several highly publicized incidents throughout the 1990s and the 2000s regarding the duo, however this came to ahead in 2009, when Noel announced that he had quit the group, citing his inability to work with Liam.

Noel Gallagher has ventured onto a solo career since the breakup, and released an EP titled Blue Moon Rising last month. He also performed a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song “The World Keeps On Turning” earlier this year.