Scour Announce New EP The Black For Black Friday 2020 Release, Will Feature Guest Appearances From Erik Rutan, Pat O’Brien and Jason Momoa

Home News Maia Anderson October 30th, 2020 - 6:14 PM

Metal supergroup Scour announced that their new EP, The Black, will be released this Black Friday, Nov. 27. The group also released the first track from the album, “Doom,” which features guest vocals from Jason Momoa and a guitar solo from Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal.

The Black is the last in a trilogy of EPs, the first, self-titled Scour, released in 2016 and the second, called Red, released in 2017. The Black will be released via Housecore Records in North America and Nuclear Blast Entertainment internationally, the group said in a news release. In addition to Rutan and Momoa, the EP also features Pat O’Brien of Cannibal Corpse.

Scour was formed in 2015 and consists of Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint etc.), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, ex-Cattle Decapitation), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index) and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index).

The Black was mixed and mastered by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Audio Alternative and the vocals and drums were engineered by Stephen “Big Fella” Berrigan. The Black will be released on CD, LP, cassette and digital formats.

“The latest SCOUR is the best SCOUR,” Anselmo said in the press release.

“This is our most fierce and ripping album to date. Completing the EP trilogy, The Black EP brings a more mature musical approach without comprising the utter relentless brutality. We’ve got a few special gems as well that I’m stoked for people to hear,” Engemann added.

The new single “Doom” opens with a tornado siren and a high-pitched screeching guitar. It’s characterized by extraordinarily fast drums and deep screaming vocals, with lyrics such as “Immune to the needle / A deficit of allure / Morose quashed overtures / Stentorian damned thing / The revelation doused.” The song moves at an incredibly fast pace and is structured without the typical intro, chorus and bridge, but does feature an impressive guitar solo from Engemann near the end.

Scour announced the new EP last September. The group made their debut with the single “Dispatched” and had their live debut in 2017 with a cover of Pantera’s “Strength Beyond Strength.” The band has released a handful of other tracks, such as “Red” and “Piles.”

The Black EP:

