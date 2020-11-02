Nothing Speak to a Calamitous 2020 with the Help of Alex G in New Video for “April Ha Ha”

Home News Aaron Grech November 2nd, 2020 - 6:59 PM

Rock outfit Nothing have released a new music video called “April Ha Ha,” which was originally featured on the band’s latest studio album The Great Dismal, released last Friday, October 30. This video was directed by the band’s frontman Domenic Palermo and takes inspiration from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“April Ha Ha” is shot in the heart of Times Square in New York City, where it focuses on Palermo, who wears a sign stating “The End Is Near,” while ringing a bell. During the video the group’s other band members are also shown carrying the sign throughout the bustling urban landscape, which briefly changes during an interlude where fellow Philadelphia musician Alex G is shown carrying the sign in a park. The song is an ethereal alternative rock song, with longing guitar chords that glide through the instrumental, solemn vocals and heavy, shoegaze-like, distortion.

“The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” Palermo explained in a press release. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

Nothing previously released the singles “Say Less,” “Bernie Sanders,” and “Famine Asylum” during the lead up to The Great Dismal. The band also held a live stream last Thursday in support of the new project, which was recorded alongside producer Will Yip at Pennsylvania’s Studio Four during quarantine. Alex G’s last studio album House of Sugar was released last year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat