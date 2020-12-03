Nothing Reminisce on a Normal Existence in New Video for “Catch a Fade”

Home News Aaron Grech December 3rd, 2020 - 2:07 PM

Rock outfit Nothing have released a new music video for “Catch a Fade,” which originally appeared on the band’s latest studio album release The Great Dismal. This latest video was directed by the band’s Aaron Heard and compiles footage from their late 2019 tour in Asia prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Catch a Fade,” is a simple video, shot on a camera to look like a home recording, which captures the band’s adventures throughout their tour as they engage in the mundanities of every day life, grabbing a bite to eat, going to a tattoo parlor and heading out on the road. The song is a catchy rock track, with the first part hosting a more subdued instrumental with lighthearted post-punk guitar melodies and a relaxed vocal performance, before the louder breakdowns kick in during the track’s latter half.

“‘Catch A Fade’ is bright on the outside, but a little dark when you look inward,” Heard said in a press release. “The video is just a compilation of collected footage from our last tour of Asia a few months before COVID hit. We’ve been sharing these the past year internally to keep each other sane, but they have the same kind of vibe as the track. It’s nice reliving those moments but also it’s heavy considering where we’re at now.”

This latest music video follows the release of “April Ha Ha,” “Say Less,” “Bernie Sanders,” and “Famine Asylum,” which are all featured on The Great Dismal. Back in October, the band also held a live stream to help support the newly released album. The music video for “April Ha Ha” was also notable because it featured fellow Philadelphia artist Alex G.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat