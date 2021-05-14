Leon Bridges Announces New Album Gold-Diggers Sound and Shares New Song “Motorbike”

Home News Krista Marple May 14th, 2021 - 7:35 PM

Georgia-based singer-songwriter Leon Bridges has shared his new track “Motorbike,” which is the first single that will be featured on his forthcoming album. Gold-Diggers Sound is currently scheduled to be released on July 23 under Columbia Records.

“Motorbike” starts off with Bridges’ crisp vocals accompanied with smooth instrumental background. The consistency of the tone is maintained throughout making it a beautifully-orchestrated song, which was released alongside a music video that perfectly represented the vibe it gives off.

“The inception of the song started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercerau made. Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. ‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals,” stated Bridges in a press release.

Gold-Diggers Sound will be the first album release from Bridges since Good Thing, which was released in 2018. The album featured one of his more well-known songs titled “Beyond.”

Bridges was recently featured on the Railbird Festival lineup as a headliner alongside Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit. The festival is currently set to take place August 28-29 at The Grounds at Keeneland in Lexinton, Kentucky. 2-day GA passes for the event are on sale for $155, not included fees while single day passes will not officially go on sale until closer to the festival date.

The Georgia-based artist was also featured as a headliner on the 2021 Hinterland Music Festival lineup, which was released mid-March. The festival will take place in St. Charles, Iowa August 6-8. Bridges will headline the show on Sunday, August 8 with performances from Mt. Joy, Elle King, Orville Peck and more are also set to take place.

Gold-Diggers Sound Track List:

1. Born Again (feat. Robert Glasper)

2. Motorbike

3. Steam

4. Why Don’t You Touch Me

5. Magnolias

6. Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare)

7. Details

8. Sho Nuff

9. Sweeter (feat. Terrace Martin)

10. Don’t Worry (feat. Ink)

11. Blue Mesas