KCRW World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Andrew Bird with Calexico and Iron & Wine, Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington and Brittany Howard and Thundercat

The KCRW World Festival, held annually at the Hollywood Bowl has announced its 020 lineup, featuring a plethora of double billed sets including Andrew Bird with Calexico and Iron & Wine, Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington and Brittany Howard and Thundercat. Thee performances will take place at the close of June until mid August.

Bird, along with Calexico and Iron & Wine will perform first on June 28th, where they will be supported by the folk duo Mandolin Orange. All three performers will be co-headlining The Great Summer Stroll Tour, which will kick off in Asheville, North Carolina at the beginning of June, and will wrap up with this performance.

Bird will also be performing on his own North American 2020 tour this spring, while Calexico and Iron & Wine have recently closed out their 2020 winter tour dates. Calexico and Iron & Wine also released a collaborative project last year titled Years to Burn.

Experimental hip hop producer Flying Lotus will team up with frequent collaborator, and Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, with an orchestra on July 5th. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra is also set to perform, with Thomas Wilkins serving as the event’s conductor. Flying Lotus recently debuted a new track featuring Denzel Curry titled “Black Balloons Reprise,” while Washington released Heaven and Earth in 2018.

Genre defying bassist Thundercat and Brittany Howard, the lead vocalist for the Alabama Shakes will close out the festival on August 16th. Thundercat will be releasing a new studio album titled It Is What It Is this April, while Howard released her solo debut Jaime in 2019. Thundercat will be accompanied by Georgia Anne Muldrow during his performance

2020 KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

6/28 : Andrew Bird with Calexico and Iron & Wine, support from Mandolin Orange

7/5: Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington with support from Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

7/19: Maxwell with support from Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

8/2: Reggae Night XIX Rebelution: Toots & The Maytals, Jah 9 and DJ Mackle

8/9: Polo & Pan, Parcels, Poolside and Lido Pimienta

8/16: Brittany Howard and Thundercat with support from Georgia Anne Muldrow

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford